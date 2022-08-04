Case against alleged arson instigator postponed to September

Mdumiseni Zuma faces charges linked to the burning of the Brookside mall in Pietermaritzburg.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Delays have yet again derailed the start of the case, of the alleged July arson instigator. Mdumiseni Zuma faces charges linked to the burning of the Brookside mall in Pietermaritzburg.

The accused's lawyer said he is not ready, as Zuma appeared briefly at the Pietermaritzburg regional court on Thursday. His lawyer told the court they needed more time, to consult and finalise specific instruction from Zuma.

During Zuma's appearance, his lawyer told the court they cannot proceed with trial at this moment. "While the State was ready to proceed, to the effect that witnesses were warned to be in court, the matter was postponed at the behest of the defence," said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara.

Zuma faces charges of incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson relating to the burning of the mall.

He remained in custody following an unsuccessful bail application on appeal. The matter has been postponed to 1 and 2 September, 2022.