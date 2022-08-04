Vaccination benefits far outweigh risks- Sahpra

The regulator announced a fatal case of Guillain-Barré syndrome, following immunization with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Causality assessment of the reported case was conducted by the National Immunization Safety Expert Committee using World Health Organization guidelines.

CAPE TOWN- South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) experts have stressed that the benefits of vaccination by far outweigh associated risks.

Sahpra says the J&J jab was associated with the occurrence of GBS in the vaccine recipient.

Sahpra Board Chairperson, Professor Helen Rees, has stressed that the importance of the regulator monitoring. "We're not only looking as a country, we're also linking up as the World Health Organisation, with the manufacturer. We link with with everyone globally, so that if we see these very rare cases. we're not only going to to find one case in one country, we're going to see if there is a pattern," said Rees.

Rees says fatalities related to the COVID-19 vaccine are not common: "In this instance, we do think that there seems to be a causality, but it's very, very, very rare."