AmaZulu royal family sets 20 August as date for King Misuzulu’s coronation

The event is expected to be attended by members of the AmaZulu royal family and other royal houses.

DURBAN - The AmaZulu royal family has set 20 August as the date for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Traditional Prime Minister to the AmaZulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, made the announcement on Wednesday night.

The event is expected to be attended by members of the AmaZulu royal family and other royal houses.

But Buthelezi said that an invitation had been extended to everyone who wished to attend: "This ceremony is performed in line with Zulu customs in order for the king to fulfil the necessary rituals in celebration of his appointment as king of the Zulu nation."

Buthelezi said that President Cyril Ramaphosa would also host a certificate of recognition ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

A date for this ceremony is yet to be announced.