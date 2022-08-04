47 Krugersdorp suspects appear in court

Police have been carrying out raids in the area after the gang rapes of eight women at an abandoned mine last week.

JOHANNESBURG - More of the Krugersdorp suspects appeared in court on Thursday.

The film crew, who were with them, were robbed.

The 47 people who were arrested in an operation on Tuesday, made their first appearances in court on Thursday, on charges related to being in the country illegally as well as illegal mining.

The accused appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court and in the Randfontein Magistrates Court. They included a number of foreign nationals and are facing various charges ranging from contravening the Immigrations Act and mining legislation, to theft.

One man accused of being in the country illegally has since turned out not to be, and the case against him was withdrawn. The cases against the remainder were postponed to next Wednesday and Thursday, for further investigations and for some of them to apply for bail.

It appears this group are not, at this stage at least, believed to be linked to the rapes that took place last week. The court heard today there was no ID parade planned for them, unlike in the case of the 81 people who were arrested last Friday and Saturday.

They also appeared in court this week and are due back next week.