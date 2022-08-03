WC Numsa claims national leadership targeting them for rejecting congress

The Western Cape region was among those defying orders of the office bearers after they staged a walk-out in defiance of the national congress late last month that was allowed to continue by Numsa.

CAPE TOWN – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)'s Western Cape leaders claim that their national bosses are gunning for them.

Numsa recently warned at its 11th national congress, which was held in late July, that it would not allow its internal detractors to bring the union into disrepute.

The Western Cape region was among those defying orders of the office bearers after they staged a walk-out in defiance of the national congress late last month that was allowed to continue by Numsa.

ALSO READ:

- It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress

- Two Numsa regions walk out of national congress in Cape Town

Region leaders argued that the gathering was in contempt of court and should not have taken place in Cape Town.

A court ruling, dated 23 July, found that the union’s leadership had contravened its own constitution by suspending several members of the organisation.

Numsa was then ordered not to hold the congress, but went ahead, insisting it had followed the court's recommendations, and based on that, the union was not in contempt of court.

Speculation of infighting within the biggest union in the country does not seem to die down. The union's leadership also claimed those against them were part of a smear campaign to cause factionalism in the biggest union in the country.

Now, the Western Cape region said that Numsa’s current national leadership were singling them out.

Western Cape representative Vuyo Lufele explained why: "The national leadership have deployed somebody from head office, something that is foreign to the policies of Numsa, because they want to undermine us the Western Cape leadership. The policy allows the legal officer to litigate on behalf of the organisation at a regional level and at a national level into this matter and all of a sudden, an official from head office will be deployed."

Lufele said that the national leadership of the union must be held accountable for their actions as some of their decisions were creating disorder within Numsa.