WC Cosatu says their protest will go ahead on Thursday

That is despite the utterances made by Premier Alan Winde saying that Cosatu's march is misguided.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu in the Western Cape said its protest will go ahead on Thursday.

This is despite utterances made by Premier Alan Winde saying that the union's march is misguided.

Cosatu said it has had enough of the high-crime rate and the unbearable cost of living.

Winde took to social media suggesting that crime affects all law-abiding Western Cape residents. But Cosatu feels that its message should be heard during its planned protest in Cape Town.

Its approach has raised concerns to the Premier who feels that this demonstration may cause delays in productivity.

Winde said he’s worried that the protest may disrupt workers as this should be the time when economic activity is prioritised given the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Cosatu's provincial secretary Malvern De Bruyn said it is all systems go.

"We have applied to the City, we've got the certificate and we will march tomorrow."

Cosatu is planning to hand over a memorandum to authorities in the Western Cape hoping that they too can play their part in bettering the lives of residents.