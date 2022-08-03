'Very little' municipality can do for protest-hit Tembisa - Lebogang Maile

Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile said there is very little the municipality can do about grievances over electricity and water tariff increases.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the complaints of residents in protest-hit Tembisa, won't be able to be fully addressed, without intervention from national government.

The East Rand township was the scene of violent protests this week. Demonstrations have claimed the lives of at least four people. Residents are angry over electricity and water tariff increases.

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell said they are still formulating a response to address the grievances. "I have asked certain departments to investigate on issues for me where we then as a municipality can step in give relief to residents," said Campbell .

But Maile said there is very little the municipality can do. "The are times that the municipality has not much space to manoeuvre, like for water, electricity because they are determined by bulk water and electricity suppliers," he said.

Reminders of the deadly protests remain in Tembisa with roads still stained by black marks from burnt tyres. Traffic lights that were knocked down during demonstrations have not yet been picked up. Debris, such as bricks and stones used to barricade roads, is yet to be removed.