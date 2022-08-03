Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals

Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday night.

Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver, just 1.21 seconds behind Van Niekerk's winning time of 1:05.47.

South Africa's third representative in the final, Kaylene Corbett, finished in seventh.