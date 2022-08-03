There was no purging of staff when Mkhwebane took office - Mahlangu

Vussy Mahlangu has defended disciplinary action against several complainants while addressing Parliament, which has been holding an impeachment inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - The former CEO of the Public Protector's Office on Tuesday said that there was no purging of staff when Busisiwe Mkhwebane took office.

He said that the now-suspended Public Protector never instructed him to discipline anyone.

Mahlangu said that people left the Public Protector’s Office of their own accord, mostly to pursue better opportunities.

“There was no butchering, intimidating, harassing of staff members,” Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said there was also no link between the disciplinary action taken against the various complainants.

"It was the nickname I was given; the henchman, the enforcer. It was cut and paste from their different documents so the story can get momentum," Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said that he worked well with Mkhwebane but she never instructed him to act against any staffer, neither against the head of the Free State office.

“It was part of my duties when the matter was raised, and I had to take a certain action,” Mahlangu said.

The inquiry continues on Wednesday.