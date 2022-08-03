Tembisa residents demand Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell address them

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile addressed the community on Wednesday afternoon and vowed to address their complaints, but some residents responded by lighting a fire and demanding to see Campbell.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Tembisa on the East Rand are protesting once again - demanding that Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell address them regarding an increase in water and electricity tariffs.

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile addressed the community on Wednesday afternoon and vowed to address their complaints, but some residents responded by lighting a fire demanding to see Campbell.

There's a high police presence in Tembisa but that hasn't stopped aggrieved community members from gathering and setting up road blockades as part of their demonstrations against an increase in the cost of water and electricity.

Campbell said she has tasked officials in the municipality to assess what it can do to address the community’s demands.

She said she will address the community on Friday because she expects to have received answers by then.

"There are certain processes that we are busy investigating so that we can give proper feedback and proper mechanisms on not just giving lip service".

At the same time, Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has told the media that there is little the municipality can do as the cost of water and electricity is determined by institutions that are external to the municipality.