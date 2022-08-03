Suspects arrested following Krugersdorp gang rape expected back in court

When the tragic news broke, police descended on the area, which is a known crime hot spot, and rounded up a total of 81 people who made their first appearance before the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The suspects who were arrested following the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp’s West Village late last month are due back in court on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested on charges related to being in the country illegally and none of them had been linked to the rapes as yet.

But an identity parade and DNA testing was, at the time, yet to be carried out.

The suspects appeared in several different batches and on several different dockets on Monday, but all of their cases were postponed to Wednesday.

This was for an identity parade to be carried out as well as for them to secure legal representation. A small number indicated that they wanted to represent themselves, but most have requested Legal Aid.

The court on Monday ordered that the suspects names could not be published and nor could their pictures because of the then pending ID parade.

If this has now been concluded, though, the court could on Wednesday lift the ban.

More suspects were arrested during another raid in the area on Tuesday. They are only expected to appear in court on Wednesday though.