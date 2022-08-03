Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage
The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Stage two power cuts will return on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shortage of generation capacity, Eskom has confirmed.
The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on both days.
The power cuts return after a run of almost two weeks without the rolling blackouts.
Eskom in a statement said that a delay in the return of a generation unit at Arnot, Koeberg and Kusile power stations as well as an unplanned outage of a unit each at Camden and Medupi and two units each at the Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations had exacerbated its capacity constraints.
