Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage

The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Stage two power cuts will return on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shortage of generation capacity, Eskom has confirmed.

The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on both days.

The power cuts return after a run of almost two weeks without the rolling blackouts.

Eskom in a statement said that a delay in the return of a generation unit at Arnot, Koeberg and Kusile power stations as well as an unplanned outage of a unit each at Camden and Medupi and two units each at the Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations had exacerbated its capacity constraints.

