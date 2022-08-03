Pupils at Steenberg school eager to get to grips with new 4IR STREAM Laboratory
These classrooms are kitted out with the latest technology, enabling interactive teaching and learning with computer science and programming.
CAPE TOWN - Coding and robotics education at school level is gaining momentum, with the opening of another 4IR STREAM Laboratory, this time at Steenberg's Floreat Primary School in Cape Town.
Aviation awareness and skills development agency, the Sakhikamva Foundation, has partnered with the Prescient Foundation to open this facility at the school.
This fully-equipped 4IR classroom is the latest in Sakhikamva Foundations roll-out of specialised tech laboratories that promote Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Aeronautics and Mathematics learning in schools serving under-resourced communities.
Seven such laboratories have been opened so far.
Learners’ faces light up as they discover what they can build with these artificial intelligence kits.
The Sakhikamva STREAM classroom features advanced equipment used in robotics, 3-D printers, drones as well as engineering and science kits.
Jakoet says, We will be training and supporting Floreat Primary educators in STREAM philosophy and teaching methodologies so that they can guide their learners through the exciting 21st Century learning experiences made possible by their new facility
Jonathan Freese, Coordinator for Coding & Robotics Western Cape Education Department, says they want to establish coding -and robotics clubs at each of the provinces 1500 schools.