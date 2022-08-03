Pupils at Steenberg school eager to get to grips with new 4IR STREAM Laboratory

These classrooms are kitted out with the latest technology, enabling interactive teaching and learning with computer science and programming.

CAPE TOWN - Coding and robotics education at school level is gaining momentum, with the opening of another 4IR STREAM Laboratory, this time at Steenberg's Floreat Primary School in Cape Town.

Aviation awareness and skills development agency, the Sakhikamva Foundation, has partnered with the Prescient Foundation to open this facility at the school.