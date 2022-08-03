Go

Pupils at Steenberg school eager to get to grips with new 4IR STREAM Laboratory

These classrooms are kitted out with the latest technology, enabling interactive teaching and learning with computer science and programming.

Floreat Primary School pupils experiment with equipment at the new Sakhikamva 4IR STREAM Laboratory which opened at their school in Steenberg, Cape Town. The lab is aiming to boost coding education. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - Coding and robotics education at school level is gaining momentum, with the opening of another 4IR STREAM Laboratory, this time at Steenberg's Floreat Primary School in Cape Town.

Aviation awareness and skills development agency, the Sakhikamva Foundation, has partnered with the Prescient Foundation to open this facility at the school.

Seven such laboratories have been opened so far.

Learners’ faces light up as they discover what they can build with these artificial intelligence kits.

The Sakhikamva STREAM classroom features advanced equipment used in robotics, 3-D printers, drones as well as engineering and science kits.

Grade 7 learner, Cadey Williams, shared her thoughts on having this facility opened up at the school.

"I'm actually happy they made this, I'm just disappointed that we have to leave at the end of the year but maybe we get to use this. I'm happy that new learners that come to the school get to use this more and that maybe they'll find the love for robotics, science and all the things that we're going to experience here," Williams said.

Fellow classmate, Nathan Banza, said that this was an excellent platform to teach learners more about artificial intelligence and robotics.

The Western Cape Education Department is now focused on getting teachers trained to teach in the 4IR-space and later rolling out coding-and robotics clubs at each of the province’s 1,500 schools.

