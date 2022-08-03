PowerBall results: Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 2 August 2022:

PowerBall: 13, 14, 20, 43, 45 PB: 01

PowerBall Plus: 01, 02, 12, 18, 27 PB: 09

