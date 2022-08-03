PowerBall results: Tuesday, 2 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 2 August 2022:
PowerBall: 13, 14, 20, 43, 45 PB: 01
PowerBall Plus: 01, 02, 12, 18, 27 PB: 09
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 02/08/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 2, 2022
#PowerBall: 13, 14, 20, 43, 45#PowerBall: 01#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 02, 12, 18, 27#PowerBall: 09 pic.twitter.com/4njDHu784v
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 02/08/22#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 2, 2022
We have a #PowerBallPLUS jackpot winner of R6,850,178! pic.twitter.com/sexET2TNYx