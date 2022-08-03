Cops accused of Nathaniel Julies murder consider admissions to State

Caylene Whiteboy, Scorpion Ndyalvane and Voster Netshiongolo are being tried for the 2020 murder of Julies who had down’s syndrome.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the police officers accused of murdering 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies are considering admissions with the State as the trial is set to get under way on Wednesday.

Caylene W hiteboy, Scorpion Ndyalvane and Voster Netshiongolo are being tried for the 2020 murder of Julies who had down’s syndrome.

The officers also face charges of defeating the ends of justice as well as being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

The trial had to restart after the death of Judge Ramarumo Monama who was presiding over the matter.

The three police officers were meant to plead again, this time before Judge Cassim Moosa, before the trial started again.

But the High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court heard how Judge Moosa was off sick and would not be able to attend to this matter and others on his court roll.

The lawyers have agreed to postpone this matter to 8 September 2022.

In the interim, they were meeting to discuss possible admissions.

The trial had already made significant progress with 23 witnesses already heard when Judge Monama died.

Depending on the outcome of the talks between the State and the defence, all of those witnesses may have to return to the stand.

The trial is set to begin on 3 October.