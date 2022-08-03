Mkhwebane never harassed staff hears Parliament’s impeachment inquiry

That’s the testimony heard on Wednesday from an executive manager working in her private office.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s impeachment inquiry has heard that the Public Protector never harassed or intimidated her staff.

Rather, she was cracking the whip to clear a backlog of outstanding investigations.

Futana Tebele is the first current staffer to testify before the inquiry.

Tebele said he’s known Busisiwe Mkhwebane since their university days. And said he’s never been intimidated nor victimised by her, as former staffers have previously testified.

"You’ve never seen the PP intimidate victimise, harass employees, or have you seen the former CEO Mr (Vussy) Mahlangu do the same? Is that correct?" asked Advocate Ncumisa Majosi.

"That’s correct," responded Tebele.

Tebele said Mkhwebane was intent on clearing the backlog of outstanding investigations which in some cases, had been pending for more than three years.

As a result, she turned up the heat on investigators who repeatedly missed deadlines.

"Yes, those deadlines were given, others were not adhered to, and not even once, maybe twice or three times, it did happen. So I don’t know why they felt harassed by those deadlines," said Tebele.

Tebele’s testimony continues.