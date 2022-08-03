Krugersdorp gang rape: DNA of 17 men to be tested

Eight women were attacked last week while they were shooting a music video at a mine dump.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said the DNA of the 17 men, arrested during an anti-illegal mining operation on Wednesday, will be tested for potential links to last week’s gang rape.

Eight women were attacked last week while they were shooting a music video at a mine dump. Over 80 men have since been arrested for being in the country illegally. Their DNA will be processed.

On Wednesday police conducted a sting operation in Krugersdorp. At least 17 men have been arrested near a mine dump in West Village. Some were ambushed by police in houses, after receiving tip offs, while others were found near the mine dump.

Mawela said the suspects were arrested for being in the country illegally. "But we know that these people are ones who are also doing illegal mining but for now the main charge will be to be in the country without the required documentation. We take their fingerprints we take their urine samples and so forth, so that we can check if they are not wanted elsewhere or linked to other crimes which they have committed".

Meanwhile, police have destroyed dwellings that are believed to be occupied by Zama Zamas. They’ve also confiscated illegal mining apparatus such as measuring scales and gas cylinders.