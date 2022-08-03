Krugersdorp gang rape: 60 suspects will return to court next week

Police arrested the suspects in question on Friday and Saturday. They are only facing charges of being in the country illegally at present. But DNA testing and ID parades are underway and police have said they are working to link them to last Thursday's incidents.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty suspects arrested in the police swoops following the West Village rapes in Krugersdorp will return to court next week.

They made their second appearance in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A total of 60 people appeared in the dock today.

After another marathon session spanning several hours, their cases were postponed until next Wednesday.

On the last occasion, their cases were postponed for the ID parade and for them to secure legal representation.

On Wednesday they were all represented by Legal Aid. The court heard the ID parade hadn't taken place yet though. It's hoped it will have by the next appearance.

The State is also planning on conducting age assessments on 15 of these suspects thought to be minors, in the interim; as well as establishing whether any of them have criminal records.