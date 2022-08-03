Justice Minister Lamola welcomes ConCourt ruling on Legal Practice Act

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision not to confirm a ruling that had declared the Legal Practice Act unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision not to confirm a ruling that had declared the Legal Practice Act unconstitutional.

The case was brought by two Lesotho citizens, who despite having successfully completed their law degrees and their articles in South Africa, could not be admitted as a result of the act’s provisions.

In September, the Bloemfontein High Court found in their favour, declaring the relevant section invalid.

But in a ruling handed down on Tuesday, the Constitutional court declined to confirm it.

The minister had opposed the confirmation of the high court’s ruling.

His spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri: "The ministry of justice and correctional services welcomes the Constitutional Court judgment on the legal practitioner's act. The judgment affirms that Section 24, subsection 2 of the Legal Practice Act is a legitimate and rational way of regulating entry into the legal profession."