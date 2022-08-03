JMPD warns of roadblock in Hillbrow, urges motorists to find alternative routes

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said this was due to a ceremony that was being held for an officer who was fatally shot while confronting suspects in Joubert Park last week Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg Metro Police Department (JMDP) has warned of a roadblock in Hillbrow on Wednesday morning at Wolmarans Street affecting the flow of traffic between Nugget Street and Klein Street.

He said a murder and inquest docket for 36-year-old Vongani Hlungwane has since been opened.

“One lane will be opened for the Rea Vaya bus, but the general public will be diverted to using Nugget Street. We are expecting the closure to end at about in the afternoon. Officers will be present to control and divert traffic.

Motorists are urged to be patient at that moment and to use alternative routes and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”