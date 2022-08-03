Gungubele: Ending power cuts a long-term objective of energy crisis committee

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that they had identified distinct areas of intervention.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that bringing an end to the rolling power cuts was a long-term objective of the recently appointed energy crisis committee.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the committee would comprise representatives of all government departments to which Eskom would report.

The country recently endured rolling blackouts for weeks as Eskom's system has remained vulnerable.

"Our immediate objective is to reduce the severity and frequency of load shedding, a long-term objective to end load shedding altogether. Those two aspects have got clear interventions and action plans when it comes to monitoring the implementation of those," the minister said.