Gold and bronze for SA team at World Junior Champs

South Africa claimed its first medals at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia through Mine de Klerk and sprinter Benjamin Richardson.

After winning the world junior title in Nairobi last year, De Klerk retained her title as she won gold once again in the women's shot put. She produced a throw of 17.17m in the final. Richardson was beaten by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo who broke the junior world record in an electrifying 9.91 seconds, while Bouwahgie Nkrumie of Jamaica grabbed silver.

Wednesday evening’s session promises excitement for South African fans. The versatile De Klerk will be targeting another medal when she competes in the women's discus throw final. Meanwhile on the track, exciting sprinter Viwe Jingqi runs in the women’s 100m semi finals. She coasted through the opening round of the women's 100m event, winning her heat in 11.36. Kayla la Grange, set a personal best of 11.73, but she was sixth in her heat and missed out on a spot in the penultimate round by just 0.02.

Lythe Pillay won his 400m heat in 46.0 while Tjaart van der Walt was fourth in his first-round race in 47.00, and Precious Molepo finished second in her one-lap heat in 53.50, as all three athletes progressed to the 400m semi-finals to be held on Day 3.

In the women's 400m hurdles, Anjel Nel took second position in her heat in 58.52 and Simone de Wet finished third in her race in 1:00.35, with both athletes progressing to the semi-finals, to be held on Wednesday.

Schedule of SA athletes, day two (SA times):

Wednesday:

4.45pm - long jump qualifying, women (Karmen Fouche, Joane Gerber)

5.25pm - 400m hurdles heats, men (Wernich van Rensburg, Ruan Oosthuizen)

6.25pm - 200m heats, men (Bradley Oliphant, Benjamin Richardson)

10.05pm - 400m hurdles semi-finals, women (Anje Nel, Simone de Wet)

10.35pm - 200m semi-finals, men

11.05pm - 100m semi-finals, women (Viwe Jingqi)