Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile to visit protest-hit Tembisa to hear grievances

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile will visit Tembisa on Wednesday to speak to community members following this week's deadly protests.

Four people died during the demonstrations over an increase in rates along with higher electricity prices.

Residents have accused the city of discontinuing a rebate of 100 free basic units.

Calm has since been restored in the East Rand township, which was brought to a complete standstill earlier this week.

The people of Tembisa have been calling on Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell to address their electricity concerns.

Following a meeting with the Tembisa Community Forum, Campbell has committed to meet with them on Friday.

In the meantime, Maile will meet community leaders and then address the people of Tembisa.

He is also expected to visit the homes of residents who lost their lives during the violent demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said that well-organised elements hijacked the peaceful protest in the area resulting in violent scenes.

The party said that the Tembisa Community Forum raised legitimate service delivery concerns with the political leadership of the Ekurhuleni municipality and had planned a peaceful protest to highlight these concerns.

However, the party said criminal elements then took control.

DA spokesperson Fred Nel said: “The DA calls on Premier David Makhura to investigate the cause of the violence as the DA believes criminal elements hijacked a peaceful protest and instigated violence, caused the loss of life and the loss of property.”