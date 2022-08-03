[GALLERY] The aftermath of the Tembisa protests

Protesting community members blocked off roads around the township with burning tyres and rocks, saying that municipal rates are too high and unaffordable.

JOHANNESBURG - What started as a protest over service delivery issues, quickly turned into a violent rampage, after several vehicles and buildings at the Ekurhuleni Customer Care Centre were torched by angry residents in Tembisa.

Protesting community members blocked off roads around the township with burning tyres and rocks, saying that municipal rates are too high and unaffordable. The protests started after the municipality cancelled the free electricity units they used to give Ekurhuleni residents.

On Wednesday afternoon Gauteng Cogta MEC, Lebogang Maile, and Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell visited Tembisa in an attempt to address the concerns residents have raised. However, this did little to quell the tensions as residents took to the streets again later in the afternoon.