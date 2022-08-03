Lord Peter Hain on Bain UK govt contract ban

"Governments of the world should have nothing to do with them," said former UK cabinet minister Lord Peter Hain. He was speaking on 702 on Wednesday. Hain was reacting to the decision taken by the British government to suspend Global Management Consulting Firm Bain & Company from public contracts in the UK.

JOHANNESBURG - Former UK cabinet minister Lord Peter Hain said the South African government can no longer continue to turn a blind eye to the brazen private sector corruption by the Gupta family, that took place under Jacob Zuma's presidency.

Hain was speaking on 702 on Wednesday, in reaction to the decision taken by the British government to suspend Global Management Consulting Firm Bain & Company from public contracts in the UK.

Last year, Hain wrote to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding that his government and that of the US - freeze all state contracts with Bain and bar them from entering into any new contracts.

The anti-apartheid fighter made the plea after the state capture commission here at home revealed the grand scale of money-laundering and fraud involving taxpayers' money during the tenure of Zuma, through UK banks.

The Zondo commission found that Bain conspired and colluded with Zuma, and former SARS head Tom Moyane, to undermine the capabilities of the revenue service, in exchange for R164 million. Bain's involvement in SARS was deemed unlawful by the commission and referred for prosecution.

Hain said the South African government should ensure that there are consequences against multinational companies that benefited from state capture. "This international corporations that have a reach across the globe, Bain is a global brand in the business community they've got to realise that if they do something wrong and unlawful then other governments of the world should have nothing to do with them," he said.

Bain whistleblower Athol Williams, who revealed the illegal activities, agrees with Hain that our government should act: " We've got to start with the South African government doing exactly the same that the UK government has done which is firstly issue a black listing order on Bain for doing any public sector work, that's got to be the start".