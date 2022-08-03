Go

First entrepreneurship school launched in Ekurhuleni

With the support of the Kempton Park/Tembisa Tourism Association and Emperors Palace, the Gauteng Department of Education has launched the first entrepreneurship school in the Ekurhuleni Municipality.

Picture: The new hospitality and tourism classroom. Credit: @Lesufi
Picture: The new hospitality and tourism classroom. Credit: @Lesufi
one hour ago

In the face of an unemployment rate of 34.5% in the country, the Gauteng Department of Education is working to ensure that its students are equipped with the skills that will make them workplace-ready.

With the support of the Kempton Park/Tembisa Tourism Association and Emperors Palace, the Gauteng Department of Education has launched the first entrepreneurship school in the Ekurhuleni Municipality.

During the launch, MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said that it was important for learners to be able to survive on their own, with the skills they acquired from their schools. The Tembisa School of specialisation in is the first such institution in Ekurhuleni.

"It is not only the economy that will suffer if we don't get education right; it is also the skills of the nation that will suffer if we don't get education right," said Lesufi. In addition, he stated that the idea of creating such schools began long ago, and was supported by the education department.

Furthermore, Lesufi evaluated the success of the Nuclear School that they built in Tshwane, which produces products that are used to store petrol in cars at a lower temperature. "The school of specialisation is proud of the learners who are learning how to produce the product. The product assists the car to keep petrol in a cool and safe environment if it is heated," he said.

People had the following to say about the launch:

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA