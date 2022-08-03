First entrepreneurship school launched in Ekurhuleni With the support of the Kempton Park/Tembisa Tourism Association and Emperors Palace, the Gauteng Department of Education has launched the first entrepreneurship school in the Ekurhuleni Municipality. Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Department of Education

Kempton Park Tembisa Tourism Association

Entrepreneurship school In the face of an unemployment rate of 34.5% in the country, the Gauteng Department of Education is working to ensure that its students are equipped with the skills that will make them workplace-ready. With the support of the Kempton Park/Tembisa Tourism Association and Emperors Palace, the Gauteng Department of Education has launched the first entrepreneurship school in the Ekurhuleni Municipality. No, its not a hotel its new classrooms of our new school of hospitality and tourism we launched today. Teaching our children with relevant skills. Thank you so much to Peermont Casino for the partnership pic.twitter.com/nbucy3x3BK Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 26, 2022

During the launch, MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said that it was important for learners to be able to survive on their own, with the skills they acquired from their schools. The Tembisa School of specialisation in is the first such institution in Ekurhuleni.

"It is not only the economy that will suffer if we don't get education right; it is also the skills of the nation that will suffer if we don't get education right," said Lesufi. In addition, he stated that the idea of creating such schools began long ago, and was supported by the education department.

Furthermore, Lesufi evaluated the success of the Nuclear School that they built in Tshwane, which produces products that are used to store petrol in cars at a lower temperature. "The school of specialisation is proud of the learners who are learning how to produce the product. The product assists the car to keep petrol in a cool and safe environment if it is heated," he said.

People had the following to say about the launch:

@Lesufi sir you remain a great leader . I wish FS was like this thanks for introducing such schools in townships Indeed Gauteng is blessed. Can we see more Agriculture primary schools and more Beauty and fashion schools. More Technical schools Tshepo Ya Dilemotsetlang (@Tshepo_Yadilemo) July 26, 2022

Wow! Well done Gauteng this is the direction our education needs to take. Skills development and entrepreneurship is the only way to go now. We need to be job creators not seekers. That ship has sailed long time ago. We hope KZN will take a leaf from your book. Ntabazwe Cowgirl Ranch (@wenzile_nkomo) July 26, 2022

Well done for the executed initiatives Mr Lesufi. I have a question How will you build a bridge between institutions of higher learning and the acquired high school tourism skills to ensure that they are not under-utilized? Melusi (@Sheperd_T) July 27, 2022