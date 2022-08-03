Farmer killed in West Coast Town of Piketberg

When officers arrived at the farm in Piket Bo-Berg, they found the body of a 53-year-old man partly covered with a bin.

CAPE TOWN - A farmer has been killed in the West Coast Town of Piketberg.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, police received a call from a community member about a person who had been wounded. When officers arrived at the farm in Piket Bo-Berg, they found the body of a 53-year-old man, partly covered with a bin.

"He was already declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. He sustained blunt force trauma against the right side of his head. An undisclosed amount of cash was also taken from the deceased," said Western Cape Police Spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk.

Van Wyk said there've been no arrests yet.