Fans welcome back gold medalists Blitzboks

Despite a delay and some bruised and battered bodies, Neil Powell’s team was smiling from ear to ear as they walked out with the gold medals hanging around their necks.

CAPE TOWN - Fans carrying the South African flag, along with balloons and streamers, have gathered at Cape Town International Airport to welcome back 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalists - the Springbok Sevens men’s team - from Birmingham.

The team had a 3 hour delay and arrived in the Mother City on Wednesday afternoon at around 3pm. Despite the delay and some bruised and battered bodies, Neil Powell’s team was smiling from ear to ear as they walked out with the gold medals hanging around their necks.

Upon arrival coach Powell said the relief he felt after that win was because of some frustrating results in the lead up to the Games. He says finally the potential he knows the team has shown throughout - bagged them a gold medal.

JC Pretorius - one of the Blitzbok star players that made the game's dream team – says it was a complete team effort and that’s why he can shine.

In terms of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, next up for the team is the Los Angeles. That will be followed by the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

In terms of the LA Sevens, Powell said there are some injury concerns and that players like captain Siviwe Soyizwapi and Ronald Brown will go to the doctor immediately when they return to Stellenbosch to be assessed ahead of the next tournament.