Ekurhuleni authorities assessing damage caused during Tembisa protest

JOHANNESBURG - Local authorities have been assessing the situation in Tembisa, with preliminary estimates suggesting that millions of rands in damage have been caused to municipal and various other buildings.

Protesters went on the rampage this week, with four people killed in the violence.

Two are believed to have been killed when blowing up ATMs.

Roads were barricaded and the public order police were sent in.

The situation is reported to be still tense, but police are monitoring the area.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kelebogile Thepe: "We are looking at the devastating effect of what transpired. Furthermore inspections in loco are being conducted at the municipal building which have been set alight."