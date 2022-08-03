DA calls on Makhura to probe cause of violence during Tembisa protests

Local authorities have been counting the cost of the damages, with estimates suggesting that the city will have to fork out millions of rands to carry out repairs.

JOHANNESBURG - Tembisa residents have left behind a trail of destruction, with several cars and buildings torched following this week's violent protests in the township.

Local authorities have been counting the cost of the damages, with estimates suggesting that the city will have to fork out millions of rands to carry out repairs.

The mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, accompanied by Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile, are currently briefing the media on this week's protests.

Four people died during the demonstrations over the price of rates and electricity.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has blamed criminal elements, which the party says resulted in violence.

Spokesperson Fred Nel: "The DA calls on David Makhura, the premier of Gauteng, to investigate the causes of the violence as the DA believes that criminal elements hijacked a peaceful protest and instigated the violence that caused the loss of life and the loss of property."