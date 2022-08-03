Confident Proteas ready for Irish challenge

The Proteas players don’t expect to have an easy time of things despite the opposition’s lowly ranking in the format.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas men’s team begins their two-match T20 series against Ireland on Wednesday evening brimming with confidence.

The South Africans were impressive in the 2-1 series victory over an England outfit, often considered the best limited-overs side in the world, and will be looking to continue that tone.

The Proteas players don’t expect to have an easy time of things despite the opposition’s lowly ranking in the format. Batter Aiden Markram, who has come into his own as an international T20 cricketer, thinks the Irish pose a threat and will provide a unique challenge.

"We played them quite recently in Ireland and we saw exactly what they could do and they’re certainly a team that is improving series by series," Markram said.

Markram was nominated in the T20 Player of the Year category at the CSA Awards after a stellar 2021/22 season, where he averaged 43 with the bat and hit six fifties and took five wickets. However, he hasn’t had too many opportunities in middle on the current tour, owing to the form of Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw and the power hitting of newcomer, Tristan Stubbs.

"It’s great to have those guys in front of me in good form, guys putting their hand up in different games and it’s exciting for us as a squad to have that around us," said Markram.

With healthy competition amongst the squad for places in the team and singular focus, it bodes well for the Proteas' preparations, with one eye focused on the World Cup in October.

"We know that if we sort of take care of our space and play at the right intensity, then with the right plans in place hopefully that’s enough to get us over the line again against Ireland," Markram added.

South Africa T20I Series against Ireland

Wednesday, 3 August



Ireland vs South Africa – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Friday, 5 August

Ireland vs South Africa – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol