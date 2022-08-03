Case against 3 men implicated in Gugulethu mass shooting postponed

Police arrested the suspects last month, a year after eight people were shot and killed in NY 79.

CAPE TOWN - The case against three men implicated in a deadly mass shooting in Gugulethu has been postponed to later this month.

Police arrested the suspects last month, a year after eight people were shot and killed in NY 79.

The suspects, Thabo Dyasi, Sivuyile Matoti and Lundi Zweni, are from the Philippi East and Gugulethu communities.

Mass shootings reported in the Western Cape communities of Khayelitsha, Tulbagh, Delft and Manenberg over the past few months have left several people either dead or wounded.

Dyasi, Matoti and Zweni are due back in the dock on 16 August for a bail application.

They've been charged with eight counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of the illegal possession of firearms and one count of the illegal possession of ammunition.

Their arrest comes a year after eight people were shot at a traditional cleansing ceremony in NY 79 in Gugulethu.

Reports indicate that the gunmen pulled up in front of the Gugulethu residence and fired several shots, killing five people in that incident.

A further three victims died in hospital.