Politricking with Tshidi Madia: ANC needs alternative to Ramaphosa – Mhlauli

The ANC (African National Congress) will be electing new leaders in December. Party president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to seek a second term in office.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Youth League convener Nonceba Mhlauli has urged the political party to manage its succession debate better.

She warned that should the current party President Cyril Ramaphosa be re-elected he - like his predecessors Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki - might not finish his term in office.

Mhlaluli was speaking onEyewitness News politics podcast Politricking with Tshidi Madia.

She said before whether the incumbent should return to the helm, systems must be put in place to manage the transition.

The ANC will be electing new leaders in December and Ramaphosa expected to seek a second term in office.

Asked about the party's upcoming elective conference, Mhlauli she replied saying it was not a simple question to answer.

She’s raised some concerns should Ramaphosa return to the helm.

“I am worried that if he does come back, he won’t finish his term. I am worried about his age, he is turning 70 later this year. I am worried about the fact that in between that we are going to have a national election as well.”

Mhlauli like Mondli Gungubele - who's her boss in government and ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe - is calling for younger people to be elected to key positions

“There has been a male and a female who are younger, who have raised their hands. In principle we support both. But if I am to choose between a girl and a boy, it’s a girl for me.”

While some are searching for an opponent to take on Ramaphosa, former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s name has been raised in some quarters.

The same goes for acting secretary general Paul Mashatile as others claim he will try to unseat Ramaphosa - which is a departure from the widely believed notion that he wants to be the party’s deputy president

The ANC will hold its 55th elective conference in December.

Listen to the podcast below for more: