ANC’s Pule Mabe: Krugersdorp gang rapes should serve as a wake-up call

Crowds again gathered outside the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday ahead of the second appearance of some of the suspects arrested following the shocking incident.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe on Wednesday said that the recent rapes in Krugersdorp should serve as a wake-up call.

Crowds again gathered outside the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday ahead of the second appearance of some of the suspects arrested following the shocking incident.

Eight women were raped after a gang of armed men, believed to be zama zamas, attacked them and their film crew while they were shooting a video at an unused mine dump in West Village late last month.

Police have since carried out a series of raids in the area, with more than 60 adults arrested last Friday and Saturday alone.

ALSO READ:

- 46 suspects arrested on west rand in crackdown on illegal mining

- Police defend timing of anti-crime operations in Krugersdorp