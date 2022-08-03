ANC’s Pule Mabe: Krugersdorp gang rapes should serve as a wake-up call
Crowds again gathered outside the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday ahead of the second appearance of some of the suspects arrested following the shocking incident.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe on Wednesday said that the recent rapes in Krugersdorp should serve as a wake-up call.
Crowds again gathered outside the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday ahead of the second appearance of some of the suspects arrested following the shocking incident.
Eight women were raped after a gang of armed men, believed to be zama zamas, attacked them and their film crew while they were shooting a video at an unused mine dump in West Village late last month.
Police have since carried out a series of raids in the area, with more than 60 adults arrested last Friday and Saturday alone.
ALSO READ:
- 46 suspects arrested on west rand in crackdown on illegal mining
- Police defend timing of anti-crime operations in Krugersdorp
@MYANC members led by National Spokesperson Cde Pule Mabe and Head of Organizing Cde Nomvula Mokonyane picket outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate Court where a group of men will be appearing in connection with the rape of eight women near an abandoned mine last week. pic.twitter.com/PmgYfGAp79African National Congress (@MYANC) August 3, 2022
@MYANC members led by National Spokesperson Cde Pule Mabe and Head of Organizing Cde Nomvula Mokonyane picket outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate Court where a group of men will be appearing in connection with the rape of eight women near an abandoned mine last week. pic.twitter.com/X8fWqFCqS4African National Congress (@MYANC) August 3, 2022
They made their first appearances in court on charges of being in the country without proper documentation on Monday.
Their cases were postponed to today for an identity parade to be conducted and so that they could secure legal representation.
Mabe, who is at court with a large ANC contingent, said that criminals, illegal immigrants and rapists could no longer be allowed to roam our streets freely.
"What happened in Krugersdorp over the past week should serve as a wake-up call. We need our government to take and work with speed to deal with these issues of zama zamas, illegal immigrants and mining. But also impose on illegal companies, never to leave mining dumps unrehabilitated," Mabe said.