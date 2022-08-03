Amnesty International calls for probe into police’s response to Tembisa protests

Amnesty International has again called for an investigation into the public order policing unit and how they respond to protests and volatile situations, following the death of four people in Tembisa who were killed during protests that have rocked the area.

Two of the four died when apparently blowing up an ATM.

Residents were protesting against poor service delivery along with increased rates and electricity prices.

Several roads were barricaded, and municipal buildings set on fire.

Amnesty International's Genevieve Quintal on Tuesday said that there needed to be a probe into how the police handled the situation.

“It brings to light, once again… the kind of public order policing being done in South Africa,” Quintal said.

She said that there were questions as to why the police were overwhelmed: “There were reports that police were overwhelmed. But if police are getting proper public order training, how are they overwhelmed? We keep talking about it but there needs to be a proper plan that needs to be implemented with proper training.”

NO ELECTRCITY FOR SOME RESIDENTS

A substation was set alight during the ongoing violent service delivery protests, which has resulted in some residents being without electricity. Residents have been calling on their mayor, Tania Campbell, to urgently address their grievances in person.

According to the City of Ekurhuleni’s spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini, technicians are not able to attend to the problem due to their lives being at risk due to the volatile situation.

Dlamini said that Tembisa 1, Clayville, Olifantsfontein, Winnie Mandela extensions 23 and 35 were the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department said that more law enforcement authorities had been deployed in Tembisa to help calm the situation.