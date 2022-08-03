All systems in place to deal with water crisis - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

There have been concerns of the over usage of water by some community members using communal taps and that if the situation was not under control, it could lead to conflict.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said that it was prepared for any eventuality regarding its water crisis.

There have been complaints by some residents over the high-water usage of some at communal taps.

Concerns were raised by a political party that the army would need to be deployed to control the situation.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province had initially asked for national government to intervene if measures such as deploying the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were not adhered to.

But the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said that all systems were in place.

"The security plan is obviously discussed and obviously the security plan is not published, the SA army is very much involved with the disaster management committee in terms of plans," Bangazi said.

The municipality said that its dam levels were currently just over 14%.