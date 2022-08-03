A large police contingent has raided parts of Krugersdorp
A large police contingent made up of the K9 unit, Tactical Response Team and others has descended on Krugersdorp's West Village.
JOHANNESBURG - A large police contingent has raided parts of Krugersdorp where Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has been leading a sting operation on Wednesday.
The area has drawn attention following the gang rape of eight women who were shooting a video at an unused mine dump last Thursday.
The attack was allegedly carried out by so-called Zama Zamas.
While one group of officers went down a mine shaft with Mawela, others acted on intelligence and tip-offs raiding specific houses.
Officers have also been using a drone for a clearer sense of the situation on the ground.
Equipment used for illegal mining has been collected by police, with several men arrested in connection with illegal mining and illegal immigration.
#Krugersdorp police have been asking these men for passports. Most have said they dont have IDsKgomzzz (@motso_modise) August 3, 2022
They are all from Mozambique
The youngest is 15#ZamaZamas @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/N8yyt2ohBb
#Krugersdorp more arrests made #ZamaZamas @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/nG902JOPk5Kgomzzz (@motso_modise) August 3, 2022