Go

A large police contingent has raided parts of Krugersdorp

A large police contingent made up of the K9 unit, Tactical Response Team and others has descended on Krugersdorp's West Village.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela is leading a sting operation in Krugersdorp, 3 August 2022. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN.
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela is leading a sting operation in Krugersdorp, 3 August 2022. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A large police contingent has raided parts of Krugersdorp where Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has been leading a sting operation on Wednesday.

The area has drawn attention following the gang rape of eight women who were shooting a video at an unused mine dump last Thursday.

The attack was allegedly carried out by so-called Zama Zamas.

A large police contingent made up of the K9 unit, Tactical Response Team and others descended on Krugersdorp's West Village.

While one group of officers went down a mine shaft with Mawela, others acted on intelligence and tip-offs raiding specific houses.

Officers have also been using a drone for a clearer sense of the situation on the ground.

Equipment used for illegal mining has been collected by police, with several men arrested in connection with illegal mining and illegal immigration.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA