Krugersdorp gang rape triggers rape victim: 'I know how it feels'

JOHANNESBURG - A Krugersdorp woman who was raped several months ago, has recounted how the news of the rape of eight women in the West Rand town last week, took her right back to her ordeal.

The women were raped after a gang of armed men believed to be zama zamas accosted them and their film crew, while they were shooting a video at an unused mine dump in West Village last Thursday.

The crew was also robbed.

Police have since carried out a series of raids in the area.

More than 60 adults were arrested last Friday and Saturday alone.

They made their first appearances in court on charges of being in the country illegally on Monday when their cases were postponed to Wednesday, for an ID parade to be conducted so that they could secure legal representation.

Local residents gathered outside court calling for justice, once gain.

Eyewitness News spoke to some residents outside the court.

There was a relatively small crowd gathered outside the court on Monday. But it had swelled on Wednesday.

Men and women came out in their numbers to demand those responsible be brought to book.

Among them was one rape survivor, who said that when she heard the news of last week's incident, she was taken back to the day she was attacked.

"It just revived almost [all] the memories of that rape because I'm still going through the trial."

She said she knew exactly what the Krugersdorp gang rape victims were going through adding that she wanted them to know that they were not alone.

"I'm just supporting those other girls who were raped. I know how it feels and I know what is going to happen to them, the emotional roller coaster and everything."

She said police were not doing enough to combat crime in the area and believes a special unit needs to be brought in to clamp down on gender-based violence specifically.