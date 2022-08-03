46 suspects arrested on West Rand in crackdown on illegal mining

One person has been fatally wounded in the sweep by law enforcement in various mining areas in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested 46 suspects in their quest to crackdown on illegal mining operations on the West Rand.

The police clampdown comes after eight women were raped and a film crew attacked at a disused mine dump late last month, where 80 suspects were subsequently arrested.

According to the police, the arrested suspects include foreign nationals from neighbouring countries.

Furthermore, 700 tons of gold-bearing material, worth more than R2.5 million, were found in five of the illegal plants uncovered.