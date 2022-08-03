46 suspects arrested on West Rand in crackdown on illegal mining
One person has been fatally wounded in the sweep by law enforcement in various mining areas in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested 46 suspects in their quest to crackdown on illegal mining operations on the West Rand.
The police clampdown comes after eight women were raped and a film crew attacked at a disused mine dump late last month, where 80 suspects were subsequently arrested.
According to the police, the arrested suspects include foreign nationals from neighbouring countries.
Furthermore, 700 tons of gold-bearing material, worth more than R2.5 million, were found in five of the illegal plants uncovered.
700 tons of gold-bearing material, worth more than R2.5 million, was found in five of the illegal plants uncovered during the raid and several cell phones were seized for further investigation.
The suspects are expected to appear in court soon on various charges.
The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to face charges that include contravention of Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005, Mining Health and Safety Act 29 of 1996, theft, Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act 28 of 2002 and possibly Immigrations Act 13 of 2002
Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said that more operations would follow: “But we intend to continue with that. The problem is not only on the West Rand.”
On Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele told the media at a briefing in Krugersdorp that authorities would leave no stone unturned in stopping illegal miners.
Minister Cele says the police through the Hawks are investigating and getting to those running the illicit mining in the West Rand and not just the illegal miners who are often young desperate individuals illegally in the country.