Zozibini Tunzi & Thuli Madonsela join Miss SA 2022 judging panel

JOHANNESBURG - Miss South Africa 2022 will be judged by an all-female selection committee comprised of some of South Africa's most influential women on Saturday, 13 August at Time Square's SunBet Arena.

This year's selection committee will include Zozibini Tunzi, the former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019 and former Public Protector Thulisile Madonsela.

This is what Tunzi had to say: "I will be looking for someone who has a unique voice and has a strong conviction in who they are and what they stand for. These are usually the people who know how to use their platform to contribute positively to humanity. They must also be sincere in their approach to the crown because this says a lot about who they will be as the reigning queen."

Meanwhile, Madonsela said: "I am looking for a virtuous woman who walks tall in her covenant blessings, a woman on an urgent mission, a woman who is not confined to one particular role but demonstrates the capacity to live a life filled with purpose."

Among the powerhouses announced as judges is reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, former Miss South Africa 2014 Rolene Strauss, award-winning investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender, former Miss South Africa 1990 Suzette van der Merwe and actress, entrepreneur, radio and television personality, Thando Thabethe.

Miss SA promised no less than glitz and glam, as well as the best hot couture from South Africa's most talented designers for this year's pageant finale.

When it comes to entertainment, Miss SA didn't hold back, with the likes of R&B singer and songwriter Elaine and the talented Lloyiso Gijana.

Listed below are the entertainment lineups:

This year's Miss SA 2022 will take home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million. The Top 10 competing for the crown are:

• Anarzade Omar

• Ayanda Thabethe

• Itumeleng Parage

• Keaoleboga Nkashe

• Lebogang Mahlangu

• Luvé Meyer

• Luyanda Zuma

• Ndavi Nokeri

• Pearl Ntshehi

• Tamsyn Jack.

Tickets for the pageant can be purchased via the Miss South Africa app and website as well as through Ticketmaster.

VIP tickets include a glamorous red carpet and pre-event celebration and costs R1,500. General access tickets cost between R250 and R450.