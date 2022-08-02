Zandile Gumede ready for corruption trial but wants to be prosecuted separately

Late last year, the State in the matter of Gumede and 21 others said that it was ready for trial. But the trial has still not started, with some of the accused still not prepared to proceed.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede said that she was ready for her fraud and corruption trial but she wanted to be prosecuted separately.

Gumede said that the latest events had been delaying the actual start.

On Monday, she and 21 co-accused were back in the dock at the Durban High Court for their multi-million rand fraud and corruption case.

Gumede said that she would rather be prosecuted separately.

Ntando Khuzwayo spoke for her: "Even today in court she did state through her counsel that she wants this trial to be separated so that her matter can proceed ahead because she is ready. Her legal team says it is also ready."

Gumede and her co-accused are facing 2,739 charges.

The matter is back in court next week.