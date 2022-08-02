UWC hosts special homecoming for Banyana Banyana stars

He continued: “We are the leaders in terms of giving opportunities to women in sport. I think we are one of the unrivalled universities in South Africa, because if you look at the numbers of the players in the national team (five current players and six alumni), that is something that can never be taken away from UWC as leaders in terms of giving opportunities to women in sport.”

There were 12 UWC-linked students/players in the playing squad. That means that 50% of the squad comes from the university.

UWC Women's FC is the only university playing in the top women's national league (Hollywood Bets League), where they finished third in 2021. They were beaten this season by heavyweights like Mamelodi Sundowns and JVW.

On this, Gagayi added: “Our dream is that we don’t only want to have a UWC team playing in the national league. We have partnered with RV United of Khayelitsha and want to push them to get into the Hollywoodbets as well. And after that we will push another team, because we want the Western Cape to be the hub of women in sport, especially in football.”

Motau, a third-year BA Admin student and midfielder for Banyana, was smiling from ear to ear, upon seeing her fellow students sporting their Banyana jerseys at the welcoming. She says she hopes the excitement around women’s football will continue as the local season looms: “I hope this is not the last time and I hope that every time we play our leagues, the students will show up and support us because that is where it starts. We would not be here, if it was not because we were playing our league, week in and week out. And to see this kind of support is amazing and we are grateful for it”.