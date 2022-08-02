UWC hosts special homecoming for Banyana Banyana stars
Hundreds of students came out to Jakes Gerwel hall on the main campus to show their support and admiration for not only Banyana Banyana, but their fellow students. Five of the WAFCON winning squads are studying at the university. Banyana assistant coach, Thinasonke Mbuli, is also UWC Women’s football head coach.
CAPE TOWN - It was a proud moment for a proud university when the University of the Western Cape (UWC) hosted a special homecoming for their very own Banyana Banyana stars on Tuesday. The players lifted the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations trophy for the first time, just over a week ago.
Hundreds of students came out to the Jakes Gerwel hall on the university's main campus to show their support and admiration for not only Banyana Banyana, but also for their fellow students. Five of the WAFCON winning squad are studying at the university. Banyana assistant coach, Thinasonke Mbuli, is also UWC Women’s football head coach.
#UWCBanyanaHomecoming: The UWC homecoming ceremony for its @Banyana_Banyana stars is currently underway at the #JakesGerwelHall. 5 players in the team are UWC players & the assistant coach is the head coach of the university team.#IamUWC pic.twitter.com/GgU763lKjpUWC (@UWConline) August 2, 2022
In fact, Udubs - as the University is fondly known, devotes more financial resources to the women's game than the men's game. That's according to UWC Media Manager Gasant Abarder. “In short, it is an incubator for women's football - contrary to the narrative that in SA there is little love for the women's game," said Abarder.
@UWCFootball players and head coach who were part of the victorious WAFCON campaign of @Banyana_Banyana being celebrated pic.twitter.com/deD5rHMWEOJustin Ford (@JustinFordZA) August 2, 2022
Banyana goalkeeper Regirl Ngobeni, defender Bongeka Gamede, midfielders Amogelang Motau and Sibulele Holweni, and forward Noxolo Cesane were greeted with cheers and posters saying: "You made UWC proud!"
UWC rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Tyrone Pretorius, said the players and the coach have made the university very proud. He added that he was glad that the jubilant community had turned up in big numbers to celebrate with them.
#UWCBanyanaHomecoming: The UWC Community came out to support @Banyana_Banyana champions.#IamUWC pic.twitter.com/u6LlJ5jCORUWC (@UWConline) August 2, 2022