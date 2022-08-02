Tembisa paying more for power than other areas in Ekurhuleni, claims forum

Xolani Mnisi, who is a member of the Tembisa Community Forum, said that this had left many in the township in the dark as they simply could not afford to buy electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tembisa Community Forum is adamant that residents in the township are being subjected to fork out exorbitantly higher prices of electricity rates than other areas in the City of Ekurhuleni.

On Monday, scores of residents took to the streets demanding that the local mayor Tania Campbell addressed their grievances in person.

Violent clashes broke out between the residents and police, which led to the deaths of four people.

Municipal property, including buildings and cars, was also burnt.

"The core of the problem, Tembisans are not saying they don't want to pay. Tembisans have been paying all along. However, Tembisans are saying what we are being billed is wrong because you are being charged way higher than any other township in Ekurhuleni," Mnisi said.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the actions of the police in Tembisa.

Party spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys: "We have service delivery protests in Tembisa as a result of this constant rise in the cost of living - if it's not in electricity, it's in petrol, if it's not petrol, it's inflation. We have a general poverty that has characterised our society."