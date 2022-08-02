Go

Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice

Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com
Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.

The warning has been given with concerns about generation capacity.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

It said that there had been a delay in returning generation units to service at Arnot, Kusile and the Koeberg power stations.

There has also been the failure of a generation unit each at Medupi, Hendrina, Camden and two units at the Majuba power station.

However, some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service over the next few days.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA