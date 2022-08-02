Some parts of Tembisa without power after sub-station torched during protest

The City of Ekurhuleni said that a sub-station was set alight on Monday when residents took to the streets demanding that Mayor Tania Campbell address their grievances in person.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in Tembisa are currently without electricity due to the ongoing violent service delivery protests in the area.

"The affected areas are Tembisa 1, Clayville, Olifantsfontein , Winnie Mandela extension 23 and 35," said spokesperson Zweli Dlamini.

He added that the city's technicians were not able to attend to the problem due to their lives being at risk.

The demonstrations -, which have entered a second day, have resulted in the deaths of 4 people.

Dlamini said that the situation in the township remained volatile.