Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to resume; Teffo back to represent four of the accused

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of the five men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa will resume on Tuesday morning in the Pretoria High Court.



Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

"As the counsel for accused one to four, I hereby inform the honourable court that I am withdrawing as the counsel of accused one to four. I will no longer be able to proceed in this court."

These were the last words that Teffo said to the Pretoria High Court before he excused himself from the trial.

He accused the State and the courts of harassing him.

Teffo also accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being behind his dramatic arrest in May, where members of the tactical response team arrested him while he was in the courtroom.

He has made new allegations, including how the presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has sought to bewitch him.

The advocate wants Maumela to recuse himself from the trial.

He also wants Police Minister Bheki Cele suspended and for the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed to be arrested and charged for his murder.

On Tuesday, the court was meant to determine a way forward on who would represent four of the five accused.

But with Teffo back, it's yet to be seen what the way forward will be.