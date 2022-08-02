Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed again pending accused's bail application

The trial is set to resume next month.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial against the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed pending a bail application by one of the accused.

Five men made a brief appearance in the Pretoria High Court.

The case has been marred by controversy, with the lawyer for the first four accused, Advocate Malesela Teffo, withdrawing from the matter last month.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

