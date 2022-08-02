Protesting Tembisa residents vow to ensure service delivery grievances are heard

On Monday, the township was completely shut down as a protest by angry residents turned violent, claiming the lives of two people.

JOHANNESBURG - Scores of Tembisa residents have vowed to do everything in their power to make sure that their grievances over service delivery shortfalls were met.

On Monday, the township was completely shut down as a protest by angry residents turned violent, claiming the lives of two people.

Meanwhile, it’s not yet clear if roads have reopened on Tuesday morning after they were barricaded, with local businesses including petrol stations and food outlets shut.

Several municipal vehicles and buildings, including the municipal offices, were torched during the demonstrations, with sporadic instances of looting being reported.

Community members are unhappy over the scrapping of the 100 free basic electricity units that the city had been subsiding, saying that they could not afford the high prices of electricity.

However, the City of Ekurhuleni said that the subsidy had not been completely stopped.