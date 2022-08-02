Presiding judge in Meyiwa trial hits back at witchcraft allegations

Last month, Advocate Malesela Teffo accused Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of trying to bewitch him so that he cannot continue with the trial.

JOHANNESBURG - The presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has hit back at controversial Advocate Malesela Teffo, following his witchcraft allegations.

The trial resumed for a brief sitting in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday. Five men stand accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014 at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's house in Vosloorus.

Last month, Teffo, who was representing four of the men - accused Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of trying to bewitch him so that he cannot continue with the trial. In a letter to state Advocate George Baloyi, Teffo claimed that he started having nightmares after Judge Maumela allegedly brought his sangoma to court.

He also claims the sangoma caused him to collapse inside the courtroom.

During court proceedings on Tuesday, Maumela set the record straight. "I have a physician called Jesus, and he needs no augmentation, but it might not be a story for today. Even before I come here I consulted my physician, when I leave here I will consult my physican".

Teffo’s former instructing attorney, TT Thobane, has distanced himself from him and the letter saying since he withdrew he has not been acting on instruction.