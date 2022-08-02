Inquiry hears claim that the PP is being unfairly blamed for disciplining staff

The Public Protector’s lawyer, Bright Tshabalala, said evidence leaders have failed to show that the charges against the complainants were not warranted. "Some if not most of these employees who were disciplined are disgruntled, and no one in actual fact accused the PP of bringing in trumped up charges," said Tshabalala.

CAPE TOWN - The suspended Public Protector’s legal representative said former staff, who've lodged complaints against her, are disgruntled because they were disciplined. Bright Tshabalala also says Busisiwe Mkhwebane is being unfairly blamed for disciplinary action against them, despite having no involvement.

The former CEO of the Office of the Public Protector, Vussy Mahlangu, was cross-examination in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon. He appeared before the inquiry determining Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Mahlangu said he was just doing his job as an accounting officer, when he acted against errant staff, including those involved in the leaking of information. "In the coaching of their statement, they coach as if everyone in the organisation had a problem with the CEO, which I don't think is the fact. Each had their own individual case. It is their motives that maybe have to do with the PP, but it’s not everyone, it’s those selective ones," said Mahlangu.

Tshabalala said that the evidence leaders have failed to show that the charges against the complainants were not warranted: "Some if not most of these employees who were disciplined are disgruntled, and no one in actual fact accused the PP of bringing in trumped up charges".

Mahlangu said it was in fact him, who advised the Public Protector not to extend the contract of the former chief operating officer, Basani Baloyi.